John Mulaney As Superman Meets Lois Lane's Awful Roommate In A Cut SNL Sketch

The Superman "SNL" sketch with John Mulaney is set within the universe of the original "Superman: The Movie" from 1978, and they even used a fog filter (or at least replicated the visual style) to make the sketch look that much more like the film. However, one can't help but notice that the Superman suit isn't exactly like the one from the movie, especially when it comes to Superman's red trunks. In the film, Christopher Reeve dons brief-like trunks, but in the suit Mulaney is wearing, they're more like boxer briefs, making them unlike any version we've ever seen in film or TV. It's a shame, because usually the costume department at "SNL" knocks it out of the park when it comes to accuracy like this.

Anyway, Superman comes to Lois Lane's rooftop to flirt and give her an exclusive interview, but they're interrupted by Lane's nosy roommate, Glenn Béchamel. Loyal watchers of "SNL" will know that this character first debuted in a riff on the reality series "Too Hot to Handle," when football player Travis Kelce made his "SNL" hosting debut.

The Superman sketch plays much better with a seasoned comedian involved instead of the stiff athlete, but it's easy to see why it didn't make it to air. Almost all of the sketches that made it to air in Mulaney's episode of "SNL" were good to great, and this one is just okay. At the very least, Fineman's character is fun, and it's nice to see she could easily pop up again. At the same time, I'm surprised that "SNL" didn't hold this sketch back, if only for a chance at having David Corenswet host sometime in 2025 and having his Superman get introduced to Glenn Béchamel.

Then again, I can't imagine Warner Bros. would want their new Superman having his little peanut poked live on TV.