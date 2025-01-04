John Mulaney As Superman Meets Lois Lane's Awful Roommate In A Cut SNL Sketch
Comic book fans had plenty to talk about when the first trailer for "Superman" was unveiled at the end of 2024, introducing James Gunn's new big screen outing for the Big Blue Boy Scout. David Corenswet is the new Man of Steel, and not only does he look good in the red and blue, but he looks like a perfectly awkward Clark Kent, too. However, fans probably weren't expecting another Superman to enter the fray so soon, and they certainly weren't expecting one of the star of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to throw on the cape.
When comedian John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live" back on November 2, 2024, he suited up as Superman. Unfortunately, almost no one got to see it, because the sketch was cut after dress rehearsal and didn't make it to the live show. Typically, one or two cut-for-time sketches make it onto the "SNL" YouTube channel just a day or two after the episode premieres. But in this case, "SNL" waited two months before releasing an amusing sketch in which Mulaney plays Superman as he's introduced to Lois Lane's terrible roommate: Glenn Béchamel, a character played by Chloe Fineman (who won't be appearing in James Gunn's new DC Universe).
Take a look at the cut Superman sketch with John Mulaney as "SNL" below.
Superman probably wouldn't save Lois Lane's roommate
The Superman "SNL" sketch with John Mulaney is set within the universe of the original "Superman: The Movie" from 1978, and they even used a fog filter (or at least replicated the visual style) to make the sketch look that much more like the film. However, one can't help but notice that the Superman suit isn't exactly like the one from the movie, especially when it comes to Superman's red trunks. In the film, Christopher Reeve dons brief-like trunks, but in the suit Mulaney is wearing, they're more like boxer briefs, making them unlike any version we've ever seen in film or TV. It's a shame, because usually the costume department at "SNL" knocks it out of the park when it comes to accuracy like this.
Anyway, Superman comes to Lois Lane's rooftop to flirt and give her an exclusive interview, but they're interrupted by Lane's nosy roommate, Glenn Béchamel. Loyal watchers of "SNL" will know that this character first debuted in a riff on the reality series "Too Hot to Handle," when football player Travis Kelce made his "SNL" hosting debut.
The Superman sketch plays much better with a seasoned comedian involved instead of the stiff athlete, but it's easy to see why it didn't make it to air. Almost all of the sketches that made it to air in Mulaney's episode of "SNL" were good to great, and this one is just okay. At the very least, Fineman's character is fun, and it's nice to see she could easily pop up again. At the same time, I'm surprised that "SNL" didn't hold this sketch back, if only for a chance at having David Corenswet host sometime in 2025 and having his Superman get introduced to Glenn Béchamel.
Then again, I can't imagine Warner Bros. would want their new Superman having his little peanut poked live on TV.