The Best & Worst Sketches Of John Mulaney's SNL Season 50 Episode

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuUdi1ZdXAA

As for the rest of the episode, Mulaney may have delivered the best episode he's ever hosted. However, it should be noted that some of the success comes from the fact that there were actually only six proper sketches in this entire episode. Why? Well, the political cold open was around eight and a half minutes, Mulaney's monologue was longer than most due to the stand-up nature landing it right around seven minutes, and this episode's big NYC musical number also clocked in at eight and a half minutes, so that's a big chunk of "SNL" real estate right there. In fact, with the exception of one sketch, all were on the longer side, which explains the much lower sketch count and the odds for higher quality among them.

Duane Reade Port Authority – Here's that musical sketch we teased at the top of the article. Former "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson returned to join Mulaney for this one, and one of the funnier moments comes from the fact that Mulaney's character actually acknowledges Pete as playing himself in this sketch. While this one start off a little shaky, it eventually soars into greatness when Bowen Yang shows up as the Greyhound driver, followed by a parade of Timothée Chalamet impersonators led by Chloe Fineman, and ending with a "Hamilton" riff featuring Andy Samberg as the bear that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dumped in the woods of Central Park.

Little Richard – The next superb sketch comes in the form of a recurring bit that began when Mulaney hosted back in season 43. Mulaney brings back sitcom creator Jay Paultodd to talk about his old (fictional) sitcom "Family Bonds," following a widower (Mikey Day) raising his kids (Marcello Hernandez and Chloe Fineman) with his sister (Heidi Gardner). This PBS "Sitcom Pioneers" episode focuses on one particular episode where recording star Little Richard was the guest star, and Kenan Thompson basically turns Little Richard into Tracy's Morgan's silly animal show host Brian Fellow.

New York City Council Campaign – At first, I thought this was going to be a very New York-centric sketch riffing on a specific political ad that residents of NYC had been seeing repeatedly during election season. While it pokes fun at a totally real candidate with the very unfortunate juxtaposition of first and last names, Harvey Epstein, it will works on a much broader level. Mulaney, looking surprisingly good in a bald cap, keeps reassuring New York citizens that he has nothing to do with the notorious sex offenders Harvey Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein, but he can't help but keep stepping in misguided phrases and moments that don't help his pleas. What I like about the sketch, aside from the obvious, is that this actually serves as a bit of deeper satire that shows just how fickle politics can be. You know there are people out there whose names have kept them from succeeding in politics, even if they might have benefitted their constituents the best.