Marvel's Latest What If Gives The Fantastic Four A Disney Makeover [Exclusive Preview]

I still remember when the news that Disney had bought Marvel broke. Fans, primarily fanboys, all over the world cried out in terror that this meant their cherished superheroes would suddenly become (more) family-friendly, because "Disney" means joy and princesses to many people. ("Now the Hulk's emotions are all shared, Iron Man is drunk off the fresh air, Doctor Doom believes in playing fair, Punisher is braiding Logan's hair!")

Of course, that didn't exactly happen, and those same fanboys mostly love the Disney distributed Marvel movies that came after: "The Avengers," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Black Panther," etc. (Then again, part of me can't help but attribute the dearth of sexuality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" aside, to Disney's influence.)

Now, though, the latest "What If...?" revives those old Marvel fanboys' fears. The issue has a self-explanatory title: "Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four" #1, and Marvel has shared a preview of the comic with /Film. The issue's synopsis reads as follows:

"YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY CHARACTERS AS MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY! MICKEY has stretching powers! MINNIE can turn invisible! GOOFY can burst into flame! DONALD has become some kind of rocky... THING! With these incredible powers, they vow to help those in need as — the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop MOLE PETE from destroying DUCKBURG! But how did they get their superpowers? Find out in this fantastic ORIGIN special!"

This is similar to when, in 2023 for the Disney100 centennial anniversary, several Marvel Comics titles were printed with variant covers reimagining classic Marvel comic covers featuring Mickey and co. One of those covers, attached to "Amazing Spider-Man" #19, asked "What If... Mickey And Friends Were Exposed To Cosmic Rays?" This new issue makes that pitch into a full-blown story — with some convenient synergy for the upcoming "Fantastic Four: First Steps," the first Disney/Marvel Studios film about the First Family.

See the "Marvel & Disney: What If...? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four" #1 cover below:

Marvel Comics

The issue is written by Luca Barbieri & Steve Behling (who has previously written several children's Marvel stories and is the former comics editor of Disney Adventures magazine) and drawn by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio. It is the latest in a "Marvel & Disney: What If...?" meta-series combining Marvel heroes with Mickey's circle of friends, including:

I can only guess that "What If...? Scrooge McDuck Became Iron Man?" is next. What does Mickey and co. as the Fantastic Four look like, though?