Eternals Sex Scene Was Essential To Chloé Zhao's Vision From The Beginning [Exclusive]

For years there has been endless brouhaha over the apparent sexlessness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a series filled with gorgeous and ripped super people, many wondered why none of them seemed to have an ounce of horniness among them.

Despite some early implied escapades by Tony Stark, he eventually settled down with Pepper and Marvel barely showed them kissing. Thor and Jane Foster's love story was abruptly dropped, or perhaps simply pushed down the road for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Steve Rogers' brief flirtation with Sharon Carter went nowhere, as did Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff's mild non-fling. Quicksilver was originally envisioned and filmed as a "hound" (polite phrasing) before that aspect of his character was cut ... admittedly, something we probably didn't need from Joss Whedon. The recent "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" went to great lengths to show off Simu Liu's amazing physique and sex appeal only to saddle him and Awkwafina with an awkward-fina platonic friendship devoid of barely any hints of attraction besides some hand holding.

Enter Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, whose "Eternals" opening this week (see Hoai-Tran Bui's review here), finally gives us Marvel Studios' first out and out sex scene. But it's not just for the sex of it all, Zhao tells /Film, but to help communicate the important relationships at the center of "Eternals."