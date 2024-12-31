Stephen King Had Glowing Praise For One Of 2024's Gnarliest Slasher Movies

What if Gus Van Sant, operating in the quasi-abstract, experimental filmmaking mode he did on the "Tomb Raider"-inspired "Gerry" and the other movies from his thematic "Death Trilogy," had made "Friday the 13th Part 2" (the "F13" film where Jason Vorhees emerged as the franchise's big bad, but had yet to gain his trademark hockey mask and had to make due with a burlap sack on his head instead)? You might've ended up with something like "In a Violent Nature," a horror movie that unfolds entirely from the point of view of its supernaturally-revived masked murderer. The camera even stays on him for extended stretches of time as he slowly but steadily trudges through a forest stalking his prey, to an oddly soothing and even hypnotic effect.

That is, of course, when he's not butchering his victims in sadistic and twisted ways. As King once wrote in a since-deleted post on Twitter (only Jason's rival Freddy Krueger would call it X):

IN A VIOLENT NATURE: If you need a slasher movie, this one will do the job. It's leisurely, almost languorous, but when the blood flows, it flows in buckets. The killer in his mask looks like the world's most terrifying Minion.

Johnny (Ry Barrett), the film's homicidal lead, admittedly does look a little like one of Gru's henchmen from the "Despicable Me" movies thanks to his smoke protector helmet (which itself feels like a nod to the mining gear worn by the killer in "My Bloody Valentine"). At the same time, he's like Jason in that, contrary to the patently nasty ways he slays the mortals who unwittingly set him on the warpath, he's an animalistic force driven more by instinct than deliberate malice (unlike Mr. Krueger). I would argue that "In a Violent Nature" actually invites you to mull on deeper notions like these during the prolonged ASMR-y sequences that break up its moments of purely visceral ultra-violence — including one now-infamous demise that very much deserves to be called 2024's gnarliest horror movie kill. Who says a splattery slasher can't contain multitudes?

"In a Violent Nature" is now streaming on Shudder.