Why Jim Parsons Thought He Was A Mediocre Producer On Young Sheldon

In the canon of successful TV spin-offs, we must now always mention "Young Sheldon." Taking place in the same universe of "The Big Bang Theory," the sitcom focused on a young Sheldon Cooper growing up in Texas long before he became the man audiences knew, as portrayed by Jim Parsons. When it came time to give his character new life through a younger lens, Parsons was directly involved not only as the show's narrator, but as an executive producer as well. But while he is relatively confident as an actor, Parsons didn't have that same confidence as a producer.

In a 2017 interview with CBS News, Parsons sat down with "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage to discuss the show, as well as their relationship. Parsons very much mentored Armitage to help him become the young Sheldon Cooper. But when asked specifically about being an executive producer, Parsons wasn't shy about his feelings.

"I'm very mediocre at it," Parsons replied, although Armitage quickly interjected and disagreed, saying, "Not true." Speaking a bit further. Parsons elaborated on his new position and explained why it had been a challenge for him. What it came down to is that he didn't want to tell another actor how to do their job:

"It's very strange and it's taken a lot to get used to, even talking to another actor, in this case, Iain. I've never been someone comfortable giving another actor direction. I don't know what makes any other actor tick, necessarily, and I don't want to break it, or him!"

"I'm not that fragile. I'm fragile, but not that fragile," Armitage commented. Parsons then agreed, replying, "No, you're not actually."