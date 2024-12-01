The Big Bang Theory Creators Revealed Their Favorite Moments, And They're Perfect

"The Big Bang Theory" ended after twelve seasons back in 2019, but after all this time, you might be wondering — what moments do the show's creators love the most? In 2022, they revealed some of their favorite scenes, and you won't be disappointed.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the sitcom's co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady opened up about the show's unaired original pilot, how Kaley Cuoco's Penny unlocked something important throughout the series, and, most importantly, what moments stood out to them across twelve seasons and nearly 300 episodes. For Lorre, his favorite moment came from the reshot pilot, where Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) lays claim to one particular "spot" on the couch in the apartment he shares with Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) as their new neighbor Penny comes to visit for the first time. The monologue Sheldon delivers about precisely why he needs to sit in that spot is pretty great, according to Lorre.

"Jim Parsons' speech about why he sits in that particular spot on the couch in the pilot episode," Lorre mused. "I think we all watched that and understood something remarkable was happening. There were no real jokes in the speech, it was just a worldview that was so precise, and he brought it to life. It was an astounding moment I'll never forget."