A Young Sheldon Star Was Shocked By The Show's Cancelation

In the age of streaming, it can feel like a difficult task for a show to find its footing. Netflix and other big streaming platforms regularly cancel shows after just a season or two, long before they hit their stride. Some of that has to do with the sheer expense of producing a potential hit show. A lot of it has to do with the endless sea of options viewers have these days. That's what makes "Young Sheldon" feel like a relic of a bygone era. "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off had a remarkable run on CBS, lasting for seven seasons. Even on network TV though, good things come to an end.

"Young Sheldon" season 7 proved to be the show's last hurrah, with the series finale airing in May 2024. Iain Armitage's run as Sheldon Cooper is over. CBS opted to cancel the show, mostly because it felt like the right time for the show to end, creatively speaking. Even so, the cancellation caught at least one cast member by surprise. Namely, Annie Potts, who played Connie "Meemaw" Tucker on all seven seasons of the show. In an April 2024 interview with Variety, Potts did not hold back her feelings on the network's decision.

"This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We're, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don't know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway."

Potts, who is probably known best for her work as Janine Melnitz in the "Ghostbusters" movies, is no stranger to being part of a show's conclusion. Potts played Mary Jo in "Designing Women," also on CBS and also a show that lasted seven seasons. But this one was a tough pill for her to swallow.