This Epic 2024 Trailer Mash-Up Will Remind You Of The Movies You Missed

Years ago, there was a Starz television promo that showed off the movies it had on its service set to a modified version of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and Sleepy Skunk's videos feel like a continuation of that celebratory spirit, except they're not promoting anything besides the joys of cinema (and maybe their YouTube channel). It's a blast to watch the video and try to pick out all of the movies you've seen, especially because some of them are cut in rather sneakily. ("Pool Man" during the little horror/thriller section is oddly clever.) What's even more fun is to try and learn about the movies you don't recognize, because some of them might really catch your eye. The video opens with the hilariously odd black and white indie comedy "Hundreds of Beavers" and includes plenty of other smaller releases alongside the big contenders like "Dune: Part Two," including "Sasquatch Sunset," "Strange Darling," "I Saw the TV Glow," "Memoir of a Snail," "Nickel Boys," and much, much more.

In the email Sleepy Skunk sent out with the video release, he said that he was totally unaware of this, but the Academy of Motion Pictures have been watching the mashups "for years," and they've hired him to put together a Best Picture montage for the Oscars ceremony in 2025. It's honestly pretty great that the Academy are recognizing the talent of someone who clearly just really loves movies, and at least we know the Best Picture montage this year is going to rock, even if the Oscar ceremony itself is always kind of a crapshoot. Maybe it will help us all remember what the awards are about: celebrating the movies, baby. Sleepy Skunk clearly gets it.