This Epic 2023 Movie Trailer Mash-Up Takes You On A Journey From M3GAN To Wonka

It's New Year's Eve, which means it's time for another one of the YouTuber Sleepy Skunk's Movie Trailer Mash-Ups. Since 2010, Sleepy Skunk has been delivering 6-and-a-half-minute remixes of nearly every trailer of a major movie to come out that year, and 2023 is no exception.

Once again, this year's trailer is divided into sections, each with a different tone to better capture the sheer variety of movies it has to work with. The first is fairly quiet and peaceful, reminding us of all those romantic, understated films like "Past Lives" or "Elemental." Then comes the spooky section, which reminds us of gems like "Skinamarink" and "The Boogeyman." The mash-up sensibly uses "M3GAN" to end its main horror section, as the evil robot doll's dance transitions perfectly to the trailer's comedy section. Then comes all the goofy, crass, and absurdly funny trailer moments we'd nearly forgotten.

The final section borrows the famous "Can You Hear the Music" score from "Oppenheimer," and turns the mash-up into a straightforward celebration of the visual beauty of cinema in 2023. All the most iconic, breathtaking movie shots of the year are delivered one after another to a crescendo-ing orchestra. "Every year I tell myself 'I'm not gonna let the emotional third act of Sleepy Skunk's annual mash-up bring me to tears' and every year I'm wrong," declares one of the top comments on the video, and the poster is hardly alone in the sentiment.

If you're curious about which movie a particular shot in the trailer is from, check out the timestamped guide from Sleepy Skunk.