Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Is A Perfect Tribute To A Beloved Steven Spielberg Franchise

The homage doesn't end there, though. As Jod and the crew emerge from their final, lethal test, they come to a room of immense treasure, much like Indy and Ilsa do in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." There are fantastic golden trinkets everywhere, all kinds of pirate booty. Jod warns the kids much of it will be booby-trapped. As they take their first steps into it, though, they're greeted by a giant face sculpture that immediately brings to mind the reveal of the Thugee ceremony in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." But the rest of the scene plays out like "The Last Crusade," right down to needing to choose the right item that will give them the information they need, knowing that if they choose the wrong item it will lead to grave consequences. Neel, being the bright kid that he is, spots the right bit of treasure, but like Indiana Jones and the end of "The Last Crusade," they're betrayed as well.

So far, "Skeleton Crew" has been a cornucopia of references and homages to the work of Steven Spielberg, particularly his Amblin era of '80s work geared toward kids. From "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" and "The Goonies" to the entire "Indiana Jones" saga, Steven Spielberg's work has been foundational to "Skeleton Crew" and this episode just happened to wear Indy's whip and fedora with aplomb for almost the entirety of the episode.

New episodes of "Skeleton Crew" premiere on Tuesdays at 6 pm PST on Disney+.