Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Owes Its Existence To Young Indiana Jones

Telling tales of adventure heroes when they were younger is hardly a new idea. The teenage version of Superman, called Superboy, was introduced in 1945 and shows like "Smallville," "Krypton," and "Gotham" explore the early days of a superhero's life. "Butch and Sundance: The Early Days" was released in 1979. The 1980s saw any number of Saturday morning cartoons that featured kid versions of, say, the Flintstones, the Scooby-Doo gang, or the Muppets. Other examples of this phenomenon include "Yo Yogi!," "Baby Looney Tunes," Gregory Maguire's book "Wicked," "Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd," "Young Hercules," "Young Sherlock Holmes," and "Young Sheldon."

And of course, there was the 1992 TV series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," an adventure series about the title character as he was at age 10 (Corey Carrier) and 16 (Sean Patrick Flanery). The series was bookended by intro segments with a 93-year-old Indy (George Hall) who sported an eyepatch, and who would tell tales of his adventures to anyone who happened to be passing by. Given how crotchety Old Indy was in the series, it seems he's going to do a lot of aging between the events of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles."

It seems that as "Young Indy" was wrapping up production in 1993, though, George Lucas began to get ideas. According to Laurent Bouzereau's and Jody Duncan's 1999 book "Star Wars: The Making of Episode I, the Phantom Menace," Lucas and his collaborator Rick McCallum culled the crew of "Young Indy" for talent, assembling the team that would eventually work on the infamous "Star Wars" prequel. Lucas also used the "young versions of established characters" as his primary template for "The Phantom Menace." Hence, young Obi-Wan and young Darth Vader.