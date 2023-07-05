Before Dial Of Destiny Rewrote Canon, Old Man Indiana Jones Was Grandpa Simpson

Pop quiz! How many actors have played Indiana Jones?

If you're clever, you might remember that Harrison Ford wasn't the only one, and that Oscar-nominated actor River Phoenix played the teenage version of the adventurous archaeologist in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

If you really know your stuff, you might remember that in "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" — later retitled "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones" — he was played as a child by Corey Carrier ("My Blue Heaven"), and as a young adult by Sean Patrick Flanery ("The Boondock Saints").

But if you were watching that Emmy-winning TV series back in the 1990s, you just might remember that there's another Indiana Jones actor almost nobody ever talks about whose performance has been almost completely lost to time. Or at least, lost to editing, since they have been completely cut out of the DVD and streaming releases of the classic series.

The actor's name is George Hall. He played Indiana Jones 26 times. In live-action. And you haven't seen his performances because "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" treated him just like Grandpa Simpson: a 93-year-old man who nobody wanted to hang out with and who wouldn't stop telling long-winded stories that were impossible to believe. Sometimes he threatened to beat up children or donut shop clerks for no good reason.

We don't approve of erasing history, but we can perhaps understand why they eventually edited all these bizarre moments out of the show.