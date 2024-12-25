Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Features A Cameo From A Notorious Star Wars Crime-Lord Clan

This post contains spoilers for "Skeleton Crew."

"Skeleton Crew" might take an Amblin-esque approach to a classic "Star Wars" adventure (read /Film's review here), but that does not mean that things cannot get scary. If anything, since Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) and his friends accidentally leave the barriers of At Attin, the kids have faced one dangerous situation after another, especially after running into the mysterious Jod (Jude Law). Episode 5 deliberately paves the crew's latest adventure with nostalgia-laden references — everything from "The Goonies" to "Indiana Jones" — only to undercut any associated feelings of comfort by ending things on a note of betrayal. Much like Wim's painful realization in this episode, it becomes amply clear that space adventures are often more perilous than thrilling, and being surrounded by adults who don't hesitate to threaten children can never be an ideal situation.

However, not everything is grim, as "Skeleton Crew" continues its established tone of juggling dramatic stakes with heartfelt and often tongue-in-cheek humor. Jod's list of cool-sounding nicknames keeps growing (Dash Zentin! Jodwick Zank!), and the crew ends up on a planet that used to be a pirate base, which has now morphed into the pleasure-focused vacation hub, Lanupa. Considering the track record of horrible events that occur on "Star Wars" vacation planets — examples include the beachy Niamos in "Andor" and Canto Bight in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — it makes sense to be wary of Lanupa. It turns out that Lanupa is exactly as unsavory and shady as one would expect, with the highly controversial Banking Clan still operating in the shadows during the New Republic Era.

But wait, there's more! A certain member of a notorious gangster clan can be glimpsed on this pleasure planet, acting quite ungrateful as an esteemed guest ... Let's look into it.