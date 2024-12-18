Skeleton Crew Episode 4's New Planet Takes A Page From Netflix's Creepiest Location

The following contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 4, "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin."

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 4 brings Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith), and SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) finally back to the kids' native At Attlin ... or so they think. In reality, they land on At Achrann — a planet that's identical to At Attlin right down to the city layout, but has been ravaged by a long-lasting war. At Achrann is effectively a strange, perpetually misty landscape where the young protagonists encounter lonesome child survivor Hayna (Hala Finley), who indicates she's trying to avoid the evil Hattans. Later, this prominent kid character introduces Strix (Mathieu Kassovitz), a warlord figure who trains child soldiers and whom Hayna calls "Papa." Hey, doesn't that remind you of something?

It appears that the situation pays homage to Netflix's smash hit sci-fi horror mystery series "Stranger Things," where people keep finding themselves in the Upside Down. This is a desolate, barren, and perpetually misty version of their own world where, in season 1, lonesome child survivor Will (Noah Schnapp) tries to avoid monsters. The show also features also a prominent kid character, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), whose scientist parent figure Brenner (Matthew Modine) trains superpowered children and whom Eleven calls "Papa."

Apart from the "dangerous and wrecked version of a familiar world" concept, the visual design of At Achrann resembles the Upside Down in many parts of the episode. While the planet is still a very "Star Wars" location, there are moments where it's easy to expect "Stranger Things" villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) to walk in the frame and slowly back away after realizing he's in the wrong franchise.