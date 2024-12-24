Clint Eastwood Thriller Claims No. 1 Spot On Max Streaming Charts Days After Release

"Juror No. 2" should have been a big box office hit when it first hit theaters back in November. But for whatever reason, Warner Bros. released it in just 50 theaters, essentially burying what has been touted as Clint Eastwood's final film. The 94-year-old directed 2024's most intense courtroom drama with "Juror No. 2", garnering stellar reviews and a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Warner Bros., however, decided against playing up this screen legend's final directorial effort, and seemingly only released it in theaters so the film could qualify for awards consideration.

There's yet more evidence that the studio should have given the movie a wide release, as "Juror No. 2" has finally dropped on the Max streaming service and has become an instant hit. Is that an argument in favor of holding the movie back to ensure it makes a bigger splash on streaming? Perhaps, but as most will know by now, these streaming platforms ain't making much money for the industry anyway, so surely a potentially bigger box office take would have interested Warner CEO David Zaslav. Alas, we simply aren't privy to the boardroom machinations at WB, so the muted release for "Juror No. 2" will remain a mystery for now.

If you're Oscar-winning director and all-round Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, having your final film unceremoniously dumped on streaming is surely not the swan song you envisioned. Sadly, it will likely be little comfort to see that the movie is doing well on Max. But doing well it is, with MAX audiences rallying behind Eastwood's last effort almost immediately after it hit the MAX servers.