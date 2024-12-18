Skeleton Crew Episode 4 Continues A Star Wars TV Tradition Begun In Clone Wars

Byy slightly changing focus from pirates to a planet at war where kids are sent to the front lines, "Skeleton Crew" episode 4 does more than just provide a cool reference to the animated "Clone Wars" series. Where the episode really shines is in the way it interrogates the very idea of "Star Wars" as a franchise revolving around war. The moment the show's young heroes are drafted into the conflict, most of them seem to accept their situation without much protest. But Neel? He refuses to believe that war is the only way forward. Instead, he befriends Hayna and tells her that if he was in charge of a tribe engaged in a generational war, he'd simply apologize and move on. After all, war is no place for children.

This simple yet poignant conversation hits on the fact that the "Star Wars" franchise has always been defined by war while also contrasting nicely with the hotheaded yearning for adventure and action expressed by Neel's buddy Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers). On top of that, it serves as a throwback to Rose Tico's (Kelly Marie Tran) speech at the end of "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" when she prevents her fellow Rebel Finn (John Boyega) from carrying out a pointless suicide charge. That's how we're gonna win," she tells Finn. "Not fighting what we hate. Saving what we love." Sure, "Star Wars" has the word "Wars" in the title and conflict has been at the foreground of every project in the property, but it's "Skeleton Crew" — the show with the most vulnerable protagonists (literal children!) — that's finally raising the question of whether the franchise could look beyond warfare.

Given how well "Skeleton Crew" is doing with a simply tale about kids wanting to return home, or how "The Acolyte" delivered an emotional and thrilling story about the darkness behind the righteousness of the Jedi Order without setting it during a time of war, the answer seems to be yes.

New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" drop Tuesdays at 6 pm PST on Disney+.