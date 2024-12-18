Why Hayna From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Looks So Familiar

The following contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 4, "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin."

Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith) on "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" might look like a cute "Star Wars" mascot character archetype, but the plucky blue alien keeps subverting the odds and is well on his way to establish himself as the series MVP. In episode 4, titled "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin" after SM-33's (voiced by Nick Frost) surprisingly meaningful favorite saying, Neel's courage saves Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) from certain death. Meanwhile, his pacifism and honesty manage to impress future Troik clan chieftain Hayna so thoroughly that his charm may inspire her to become a peaceful ruler — thus potentially ending the cycle of violence that has plagued At Achrann for who knows how long.

The tough but thoughtful Hayna is deftly played by Hala Finley. While it's still unclear whether the character will return in future episodes of "Skeleton Crew," Neel (and quite possibly the viewers) would likely very much want to see her again. As we're waiting for that to happen, here's where you may have seen Finley before.