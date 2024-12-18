Why Hayna From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Looks So Familiar
The following contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 4, "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin."
Neel (voiced by Robert Timothy Smith) on "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" might look like a cute "Star Wars" mascot character archetype, but the plucky blue alien keeps subverting the odds and is well on his way to establish himself as the series MVP. In episode 4, titled "Can't Say I Remember No At Attlin" after SM-33's (voiced by Nick Frost) surprisingly meaningful favorite saying, Neel's courage saves Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) from certain death. Meanwhile, his pacifism and honesty manage to impress future Troik clan chieftain Hayna so thoroughly that his charm may inspire her to become a peaceful ruler — thus potentially ending the cycle of violence that has plagued At Achrann for who knows how long.
The tough but thoughtful Hayna is deftly played by Hala Finley. While it's still unclear whether the character will return in future episodes of "Skeleton Crew," Neel (and quite possibly the viewers) would likely very much want to see her again. As we're waiting for that to happen, here's where you may have seen Finley before.
From sitcoms to superhero movies, Hala Finley has seen it all
Hala Finley may be young, but she already has a decade's worth of roles under her belt. Her first screen credits are from 2014, and in 2016, she scored a truly major role on the CBS sitcom "Man with a Plan." There, Finley was part of the main cast as Emme Burns, the young daughter of Adam Burns ("Friends" star Matt LeBlanc) and Andi Burns (Liza Snyder of "Sirens" and "Yes, Dear" fame). The young star was with the Emmy-nominated multi-camera show throughout its four-season run.
In the years between "Man with a Plan" and "Skeleton Crew," Finley played small roles in a handful of projects, such as the season 4 episode "Remember Me Tomorrow" of NBC's "Magnum P.I." reboot and Robert Rodriguez's 2023 thriller "Hypnotic." Notably, she also appeared in the 2024 superhero film "Venom: The Last Dance," where she plays Echo Moon — a member of the hitchhiker family that travels with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). With all this experience, don't be surprised if there are plans for Finley to reappear in the galaxy far, far away at some point after "Skeleton Crew" episode 4.
New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" drop Tuesdays at 6 pm PST on Disney+.