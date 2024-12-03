Skeleton Crew's Best Character Is Not Related To The Star Wars Character You're Thinking About
When the first look at the Disney+ series "Skeleton Crew" hit the scene, "Star Wars" fans were finally united on the most important subject of our time — the fact that we are ready to fall on the lightsaber if it means honoring and protecting Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). The new coming-of-age adventure series set after the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" centers on four younglings who accidentally take off in a starship known as the Onyx Cinder and wind up lost in the galaxy before linking up with a Force-sensitive pirate named Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law). One of those younglings is Neel, the only non-human in the core group from their (at the start of the series) unidentified planet. Neel's best friend is the human boy Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), and from all that we've seen of their world, humans and aliens coexist in harmony.
Neel's look was achieved using a combination of facial motion capture, costuming, and an animatronic head, and the result is the latest candidate for the title of "Too Cute for 'Star Wars' Champion" (right up there with Babu Frik). With nothing more than a trailer, the "Skeleton Crew" merchandise campaign rolling out, and some behind-the-scenes featurettes to go off of, Neel has already become a reaction meme and a character fans have declared they would "die to protect." And I get it, he's ADORABLE. Neel is not just the kind, careful, and conscientious one of the group, he also looks like an anthropomorphized elephant boy with a lil' tuft of blue hair on the top of his head and such sympathetic eyes you can't help but want to protect him from any bullies or space pirates who may want to do him harm.
But with his blue elephant-esque appearance, some "Star Wars" fans think that Neel is a relative to another beloved blue elephant alien — Max Rebo. However, according to both series co-creator Christopher Ford and Lucasfilm Story Group member Leland Chee, Neel and Max Rebo are not related.
Skeleton Crew's Neel is not related to Max Rebo
Maximilian "Max" Rebo is an Ortolan from the planet Orto and a member of Evar Orbus and His Galactic Jizz-Wailers aka the Max Rebo Band aka the Max Rebo Twelve. The band served as regulars at Jabba's Palace, which made them one of the most famous bands in the galaxy. Max Rebo is actually the stage name of Siiruulian Phantele, and the character first appeared in "Return of the Jedi." Max Rebo is pretty memorable not only for his musical stylings but also because he essentially looks like a giant blue elephant. After Jabba's downfall, Max Rebo landed himself a new gig performing music at Sanctuary, the cantina in Mos Espa on Tatooine owned by Garsa Whip (Jennifer Beals), as seen in "The Book of Boba Fett." Considering his famous musician status, I like to think of Max Rebo as the Jimmy Buffett or Sammy Hagar of the "Star Wars" universe.
The look of the Ortolans has been depicted inconsistently across the history of the "Star Wars" franchise (in non-canon Star Wars Legends titles, they only sometimes have arms), which had many fans wondering if Neel was also an Ortolan, but one that happened to be portrayed using CGI enhancements instead of the practical suit worn by Simon Williamson in "Return of the Jedi." Neel was first identified by folks who clocked him in the LEGO "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" set 75374 — The Onyx Cinder, which sparked the initial debate. At such a small scale, Neel really does look like a relative of Max Rebo, so much so that fans have been stacking images of Max Rebo and Neel LEGO pieces together to make memes comparing the two. This caused both Lucasfilm and "Skeleton Crew" co-creator Christopher Ford to clarify that Neel and his family are a species all their own.
New episodes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" premiere Tuesdays at 6pm PST on Disney+.