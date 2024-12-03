Skeleton Crew's Best Character Is Not Related To The Star Wars Character You're Thinking About

When the first look at the Disney+ series "Skeleton Crew" hit the scene, "Star Wars" fans were finally united on the most important subject of our time — the fact that we are ready to fall on the lightsaber if it means honoring and protecting Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). The new coming-of-age adventure series set after the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" centers on four younglings who accidentally take off in a starship known as the Onyx Cinder and wind up lost in the galaxy before linking up with a Force-sensitive pirate named Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law). One of those younglings is Neel, the only non-human in the core group from their (at the start of the series) unidentified planet. Neel's best friend is the human boy Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), and from all that we've seen of their world, humans and aliens coexist in harmony.

Neel's look was achieved using a combination of facial motion capture, costuming, and an animatronic head, and the result is the latest candidate for the title of "Too Cute for 'Star Wars' Champion" (right up there with Babu Frik). With nothing more than a trailer, the "Skeleton Crew" merchandise campaign rolling out, and some behind-the-scenes featurettes to go off of, Neel has already become a reaction meme and a character fans have declared they would "die to protect." And I get it, he's ADORABLE. Neel is not just the kind, careful, and conscientious one of the group, he also looks like an anthropomorphized elephant boy with a lil' tuft of blue hair on the top of his head and such sympathetic eyes you can't help but want to protect him from any bullies or space pirates who may want to do him harm.

But with his blue elephant-esque appearance, some "Star Wars" fans think that Neel is a relative to another beloved blue elephant alien — Max Rebo. However, according to both series co-creator Christopher Ford and Lucasfilm Story Group member Leland Chee, Neel and Max Rebo are not related.