Skeleton Crew Episode 4 Brings Two Oscar-Winning Directors Into The Star Wars Universe

There are definitely some trademark Daniels flourishes in this episode. "Can't Say I Remember No At Attin" brings a level of absurdist humor to the idea of child soldiers on At Achrann, a planet that looks exactly like the idyllic, peace loving world the young heroes of "Skeleton Crew" call home, aka At Attin. It even has all the feeling of a multiversal storyline like "Everything Everywhere All At Once," with sets and locations that are almost the same yet tweaked in certain ways. It's like we're seeing a slightly different version of how things could have gone, where Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) could have been happy doing laundry and taxes with Hayna Strix (Hala Finley), the child soldier the heroes meet who leads them through much of their journey on this new planet. Indeed, as they arrive in the sanctum of knowledge and find that the coordinates to At Attin have been stripped, they discover a multiverse of similarly named planets like theirs, e.g. At Achrann and At Attin. Who knows what other unlikely "alternate" realities they'd encounter by going to these other planets?

It's no wonder Daniels were tapped to direct an episode that raised these sorts of questions, given their history helming one of the biggest Oscar-winners in recent memory.

The other major moment where the directors' style really comes out in the filmmaking is when Captain Fern (Ryan Kiera Armonstrong) takes the block out of SM-33's (Nick Frost) programming and allows him to regain his memories about the location of At Attin and what his previous Captain had directed him to do if anyone came looking for it. His directive was to tear anyone looking for the coordinates limb from limb, so he proceeds to go after Neel in a mildly frightening sequence with some SnorriCam style footage of the droid going berserk. This entire turn of events has a visual style that stretches what we're accustomed to from "Star Wars" and feels more at home in something the Daniels would have thought up on their own.