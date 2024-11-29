Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Creators Have A Response To The Neel-Max Rebo Controversy

"Star Wars" fans who have yearned for fresh takes on the franchise will no doubt be happy with the "Goonies"-style approach of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," a show that seems set to provide young fans a new entry point to the property. It looks to dig deep into the child-like wonder of the sci-fi franchise's early days, presenting a galaxy far, far away as a truly strange and even terrifying place once again. To achieve this, the story unfolds from the perspective of a team of kids — Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) — who discover a buried space ship that promptly enters hyperspace and sends them to a distant part of the galaxy.

One of the great things about setting an Amblin-style show in the "Star Wars" universe is that E.T. doesn't need to be a strange visitor from afar — he can simply be the main character's childhood friend. Here, three of the four young main characters are distinctly human, although Wim's best friend Neel looks a lot like an Ortolan. This blue-skinned species with pronounced elephant-like trunks and ears is actually quite well known thanks to Maximilian Rebo,the leader of the Max Rebo Band.

Tempting as it may be for fans to get excited about a new prominent Ortolan character, however, "Skeleton Crew" co-creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford have confirmed in an interview with TV Line that Neel is no Ortolan despite looking similar to them. Ford even admitted to the decision being controversial: