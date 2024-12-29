The Frasier Storyline That Had Niles Actor David Hyde Pierce Overcome With Emotion

When David Hyde Pierce signed on to play Niles, the titular doctor's brother in "Frasier," he initially thought the pilot script was "terrible." The actor thought the writers had essentially created two versions of the same character in Frasier and Niles and wasn't sure how the show's dynamic was ever going to work. Fast-forward two years to the 1995 episode "The Last Time I Saw Maris," and Pierce was fully converted. Having played Niles for almost three seasons, the actor had developed a bond with his cast mates and an appreciation for the writing quality on "Frasier," which remains one of the best and most consistently well-written sitcoms in TV history. But it seems he'd also developed a real affection for his character's wife, Maris, despite the fact she had never been seen on-screen.

By 1995, audiences had become well-acquainted with Niles' wife even though they'd never once seen her in the flesh. When Maris was first introduced to "Frasier," it was in the pilot episode "The Good Son," wherein Niles reveals that his father, Martin (John Mahoney) doesn't get along with her. This prompts Frasier to deliver the first of what would, across the series' 11 seasons, became many, many digs at his brother's partner: "I like her from a distance. You know, the way you like the sun. Maris is like the sun. Except without the warmth."

As "Frasier" went on, the show never once showed Maris. The writers initially intended to cast someone in the role, but as more episodes came and more and more characters started to describe Maris in increasingly bizarre ways, it became a running joke to keep the character off-screen. So, you'd think that when Niles and Maris broke up, there wouldn't be all that much to get upset about. But for Pierce, it seems his fictional divorce was a little too much to take.