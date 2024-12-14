Wes Anderson's Favorite Christmas Movie Is One Of The Best Musicals Of All Time

The man behind some of the most colorful and whimsical movies of the 21st century has picked out his favorite Christmas movie of all time, and — surprise, surprise — it's one of the best Technicolor films (and MGM musicals) of the 20th century. Wes Anderson was surveyed by the British Film Institute this week alongside filmmakers like Luca Guadagnino, Alice Rohrwacher, and Guillermo del Toro, with all of them picking their single most-loved holiday season movie.

The list includes popular favorites like "It's A Wonderful Life" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" alongside more unexpected picks, like "The Godfather Part III" and the '60s neo-noir "Blast of Silence." Anderson, however, went with "Meet Me in St. Louis," which he calls his "favorite musical ever made." The 1944 Vincente Minnelli film pulled from a series of short stories to bring us a portrait of the Missourian Smith family, specifically spotlighting a year in the life of the four-daughter household from 1903 to 1904.

"Meet Me in St. Louis" may come up less than its '40s counterpart "It's A Wonderful Life" in Christmas-season conversations, but it's a decorated classic nonetheless. It was the second highest-grossing musical of its release decade, according to data collected from "The Hollywood Reporter Book of Box Office Hits," and critics loved it, too. The movie only won one Oscar (for Margaret O'Brien, who won the now-defunct Academy Juvenile Award for her extra-convincing tears), but it inspired several remakes, including a Broadway show. It also popularized several songs sung by star Judy Garland in the movie, and introduced the warm seasonal tune "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" to the world.