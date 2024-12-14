Disney Banned Ryan Reynolds From Using One Animated Classic In Deadpool 3

"Deadpool & Wolverine" was the only Marvel movie released in 2024, which is just as well because it's also the best live-action Marvel movie to come along in a while. It's a film that, among other things, serves as a poignant love letter to nearly 25 years of Fox Marvel movies, including the forgotten or abandoned heroes that were left behind as the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated the pop culture conversation.

Any concern that the Deadpool character would lose his bite or humor upon being folded into the Disney-owned MCU was ultimately unfounded. The Merc With A Mouth is just as irreverent as ever in "Deadpool & Wolverine," a film that also provides some much-needed meta-commentary on the state of the MCU as you'd hope (like its failure to get a Blade movie off the ground or do anything all that interesting with the multiverse so far). It's the rare case of a movie that had a long wait between sequels and spent many years stuck in early development, yet managed to avoid becoming a disastrous Frankenstein's monster of a film. Sure, production took some time and Ryan Reynolds (the true architect of the "Deadpool" movies) threw a lot of ideas at the wall before settling on the final version, but it was worth it.

Still, it's hard not to think about what could have been. Speaking with Andrew Garfield on Variety's Actors on Actors series, Reynolds talked about one of his earliest pitches to Marvel Studios when it came to the film's plot, which was quickly and thoroughly rejected. "I pitched one where I'm like, 'It's a two-hander with me and the hunter who shot Bambi's mom,'" Reynolds said, much to Garfield's amusement. "Their answer was, 'We don't touch Bambi, Ryan.' Okay, we don't touch Bambi."