Star Trek Almost Cast These Actors As William T. Riker Instead Of Jonathan Frakes

In the years since he was first cast as Starfleet officer William T. Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Jonathan Frakes has become an integral part of the "Star Trek" franchise not only as an actor but also as a director, shaping things behind-the-scenes. Back when the role was being cast in the late 1980s, however, Frakes wasn't the first pick for the roguishly handsome first officer. In fact, he was actually up against some other very talented performers.

In the end, though, it all worked out and Frakes ended up playing the guy who simply cannot sit in a chair the way it was designed (as "Star Trek: Lower Decks" once poked fun at). Still, things could have been very different on "The Next Generation" if one of the other actors in the running had secured the part. In fact, the person who almost took the role and flew away with it was none other than Billy Campbell, who would go on to star in the underrated superhero masterpiece "The Rocketeer" in 1991.