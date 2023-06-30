The Rocketeer Gave Alan Arkin The Chance To Do What He Did Best: Be A Shining Supporting Player

The late Alan Arkin was far from an "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" type of character actor, having famously portrayed Joseph Heller's hapless (anti)hero John Yossarian in Mike Nichols' "Catch-22" movie adaptation (among other notable leading roles). Still, if one were to run through Arkin's better-known performances, odds are most of them would be supporting in nature. That's no accident, either. The man excelled at playing backup to others, whether that meant doling out well-intended but useless advice as Winona Ryder's oblivious suburban dad in "Edward Scissorhands" or terrorizing a blind Audrey Hepburn as the swingin', cryptic baddie in "Wait Until Dark."

Brusque mentors and sidekicks were also Arkin's specialty, as he demonstrated as far back as 1991's "The Rocketeer." Now justly regarded as a cult classic movie, director Joe Johnston's high-flying '30s adventure was surprisingly unsuccessful during its initial release. Johnston and the House That Mickey Built were piping hot off the lucrative "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" at the time, so their reunion on an "Indiana Jones"-styled period action movie (complete with its own Nazi-punching, All-American hero) should've been a slam dunk. Alas, "The Rocketeer" had the misfortune of premiering one week after "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," with the majority of filmgoers turning to Kevin Costner's outlaw and his "English" accent over Billy Campbell's stunt pilot-turned masked, rocket pack-assisted do-gooder Cliff Secord for their action-adventure fix. ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day" arriving two weeks after surely didn't help.)

Time did its thing, though, and "The Rocketeer" grew its fanbase by leaps and bounds on the home market over the decades that followed. But it's not just the top-notch thrills and spectacle. The film's cast is key to its enduring appeal, with Campbell, Arkin, Jennifer Connelly, Timothy Dalton, and Paul Sorvino all putting in fine work as the film's intrepid heroes, dastardly villains, and those who fall somewhere in the middle on the good-bad scale.