One Of Alan Arkin's Last Great Roles Was A Brilliant Turn On Bojack Horseman

Alan Arkin, one of the crown princes of character actors, has passed away at 89 and American cinema is lesser for his absence. While Arkin played his fair share of leading roles over the years and won an Oscar win for his memorable turn in "Little Miss Sunshine," he often functioned best as a secret weapon — an actor capable of transforming a supporting role or a bit part into something instantly memorable. And while he was a dramatic force to be reckoned with, it was this side of him that also made him a brilliant comedic presence. There was no situation too silly to survive Arkin's deadpan. If you put him in front of a Muppet, he'd treat that Muppet like a fellow human being and make the ridiculous even more ridiculous by treating it like it wasn't ridiculous at all.

While Arkin had his fair share of memorable roles in the last decade of his life, I can't help but dwell on one that makes me laugh just thinking about it. A role so ridiculous, and a ridiculous role played so straight, that it could only have been played by him.

I am, of course, talking about his work as elusive author turned game show producer J.D. Salinger on the brilliant animated Netflix series "Bojack Horseman."