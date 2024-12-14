Everyone Hated This Big Bang Theory Plotline (Especially Kaley Cuoco)

Here's the good news: Chuck Lorre did give Kaley Cuoco a chance to let Penny shine as an actress on "The Big Bang Theory," specifically in the season 6 episode "The Monster Isolation." In that installment, Leonard drags an unwilling Sheldon to see Penny perform as Blanche DuBois in a small production of the famous play "A Streetcar Named Desire" ... and Sheldon realizes Penny is incredibly talented, raving about her for his and Leonard's entire journey home. "I did love when Penny got to show that she was actually a good actress when she performed in 'A Streetcar Named Desire,'" Cuoco told Jessica Radloff in the book. "When we did the table read for that episode, Chuck pulled me aside to say, 'You know, I want it to be good. I want Penny to be a good actress.' I said, 'Really?!'"

Another aspect of Penny's journey that Cuoco actually did love as well was, surprisingly, the fact that Penny eventually quits acting and puts those skills to use in a totally different field. Why? She thought it was more realistic than a plotline where Penny booked a Marvel movie or something. Towards the end of the series, Penny joins her friend Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz in the pharmaceutical industry, where she succeeds — and Cuoco felt like all of Penny's years as an aspiring actor made sense for her character's journey.

"I liked that it was as realistic as it was," Cuoco revealed. "So many people are out there who want to be actors, and who are quite good. And that's what is most heartbreaking about it because she was actually good. And her realization that this is that dream she's had for so long, but she also wants to get married and make real money ... a lot of people deal with that." She continued, "And in many ways, Penny was using her acting skills in those pharmaceutical meetings, along with memorizing all the details of those drugs. It helped make her successful, and I loved that." The reality is that not every talented actor gets the chance to land a huge movie, and keeping Penny's story realistic is half the fun.

"The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on Max now.