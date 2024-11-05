Kaley Cuoco Revealed Which The Big Bang Theory Episode Was The Worst To Shoot

Over 12 seasons, "The Big Bang Theory" put all of its main characters through the wringer at one point or another. Many of these complications were romance-related, some of them heartbreakingly so, but some of them were nothing more than straight-up sitcom shenanigans. Sure, we might've related to Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and the gang on a human level at times, but what kept viewers tuning in for over a decade was the prospect of sheer silliness.

It's hard to say if anyone got it worse than the others, but it certainly feels like Penny (Kaley Cuoco) got a tad more than her share of abuse. As a young woman from Omaha, Nebraska seeking stardom in the wilds of Hollywood (who was almost an android in an early iteration of the series), Penny has to deal with manipulative producers and gatekeeping casting directors. It's hard out there for a Cornhusker in the Golden State. But it's downright excruciating when you find yourself stuck in the sequel to the awful, unreleased horror movie that you'd prefer your friends not know about.

And while this was rough for Penny, it proved to be a horrendous ordeal for Cuoco.