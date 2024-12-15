The Frasier Revival's Showrunner Landed The Job With A Deleted Twitter Account

Though it maintains an undeniably comforting aura, the "Frasier" revival has thus far been an uneven affair. Hampered by the lack of the original ensemble, the show has seen highs, such as when it saved Peri Gilpin's Roz, the best returning guest star, for its season 1 finale. But it has also seen some pretty abject lows, like when the writers decided that Frasier had hosted a Dr. Phil-style talk show during the break between series. Much of the issues faced by streaming-age "Frasier" have undoubtedly been exacerbated by the absence of key members of the original cast, and a new cast that, quite frankly, was never going to be able to match up. But there's also a sense that the comedy isn't quite as sharp and the observations aren't quite as insightful as they were on the OG sitcom.

Jokes in the "Frasier" revival seem to have been infected by a "Big Bang Theory"-style impulse to appeal to the masses, which entirely misses the point of Frasier's hifalutin hilarity being intentionally abstruse. The doctor and his brother, Niles, would frequently make reference to some arcane piece of high art literature or refer to specific wine vintages as metaphors for whatever situation they found themselves in, and while the humor that came from it was supposed to be universal, the references were supposed to be obscure and sophisticated. As The New Yorker put it, "The sophistication exuded by its look, feel, and banter was so unusual for a network sitcom that it was often described as 'the smartest show on television,'" even if that same banter demanded "no more than brand-name familiarity with [its] referents."

Though there are flashes of this sort of thing in modern "Frasier," the show's tone feels much more broad and one can't help but think another revelation from the Q&A has something to do with it. During the event, Joe Cristali said that Chris Harris had only seen "a couple" of episodes of the original show when he agreed to help out with the revival. Perhaps it's this that, when coupled with Cristali's Twitter exploits, gives the new series a paradoxical feeling that it's a "Frasier" fan fiction written, at least in part, by fans who've never actually seen the show.

The "Frasier" revival is currently streaming on Paramount+.