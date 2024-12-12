A Spider-Verse Guest Star Enters The World Of Loki In Marvel's TVA #1

It's no surprise that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a recursive effect on the stories published in Marvel Comics. The latest result of that synergy is the new Marvel comic mini-series "TVA."

The TVA (the TV meaning "Time Variance," not "Tennessee Valley") is an extra-dimensional organization designed to keep the multitude of timelines in check. Now, the Time Variance Authority does have its earliest roots in Marvel Comics. (TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius was modeled on Marvel editor Mark Gruenwald, who was obsessed with continuity and kept every story written in the Marvel offices straight.)

However, the TVA shot to new prominence due to its role in the MCU. It was the primary setting of the two season Disney+ series "Loki," where the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) was drafted as a TVA agent. The Authority also played a major part in Marvel's multiverse buddy comedy, "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"TVA" is bringing the comic Time Variance Authority in line with the onscreen one. The comic is written by "Loki" writer Katharyn Blair (and drawn by Pere Pérez) and introduces several of the MCU-exclusive TVA characters. However, the comic will also have a guest star from the Spider-Verse: Spider-Gwen, aka Spider-Woman, aka the Gwen Stacy of Earth-65. (This Gwen is also played by Hailee Steinfeld in the animated "Spider-Verse" films.)

Marvel has now shared an exclusive preview of TVA #1 with /Film. The synopsis of the issue reads:

FOR ALL TIMES, ALWAYS! The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous variations that could cause the end of EVERYTHING. Now, as the organization begins to expand its tolerance of variants, it's enlisted some new recruits from timelines that have been wiped from existence: Captain Peggy Carter, Super-Soldier of her world; Gambit, despondent and aimless from the loss of his lady love; and ... this can't be right ... Spider-Gwen?!? Has her world been destroyed?!? Writer Katharyn Blair (LOKI Season Two) and artist Pere Pérez (CARNAGE, SPIDER-WOMAN) bring a touch of cinematic flair to the bureaucracy at the end of time!

Check out the cover of issue #1 (drawn by Pepe Larraz) below, which reveals the three new recruits alongside the TVA originals from "Loki": Sylvie, Hunter B-15, a Mobius styled after Owen Wilson, O.B., and Miss Minutes: