Hailee Steinfeld Made Her Own Edits To Gwen Stacy In Across The Spider-Verse

How does an actor create a sense of ownership over their character when cast in a voice-acting role for an animated superhero movie? Though it'd be misleading to make it seem like any kind of acting is "easy," live-action performances certainly have a more straightforward approach to making a character their own. Audiences are able to see every choice the performers make on the biggest screens available, from specific line readings to how they wear the cape and cowl to the most minute facial expressions during any given shot. So when it came to finding the same sort of rhythm with Gwen Stacy in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Hailee Steinfeld had her work cut out for her.

In a new profile with The Washington Post, filmmakers and "Spider-Verse" co-writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller were asked about the process of working with a talent as young as Steinfeld and how she managed to further dive into her character on this second go-around. According to the pair, that mostly shined through after one notable early screening of the then-incomplete film. After sitting down and scrutinizing her own voice work, Steinfeld came away with a very detailed list of edits and improvements she wanted to make to her own performance. As Miller put it:

"She came out of it going, 'Okay, here's 12 lines that I think I can do better.' It was really inspiring to be like, 'Fantastic. Let's do it. Let's get to the booth again.'"

Not just any actor would've been so eager to take the initiative and pour that much energy into fine-tuning a voice-acting role. Luckily, directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson inherited a perfect casting choice from the original movie, which helped elevate the sequel to an even higher level.