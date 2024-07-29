Deadpool & Wolverine's Paradox Has Comic Book Backstory That Connects Him To A Beloved Character

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" follow.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" builds on the Disney+ series "Loki," incorporating multiversal watchdogs the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and sending its heroes into the Void, a wasteland where those from "pruned" timelines go for final disposal.

The ruler of the Void is Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), mutant super-villainess and evil twin of Professor X, but she's only one half of the movie's big bads. The other is rogue TVA agent Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who wants to destroy Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) timeline because he can't be bothered with monitoring it.

Macfadyen plays Paradox like he did Tom Wambsgans on "Succession," though this time with his natural British accent. Paradox definitely seems like a chap who'd use a TVA agent or two as a human footstool. He's a soulless middle manager who smiles while crushing others, but in the end his ambition exceeds his competence, and next to greater forces of evil he looks hapless.

Comic Paradox is an incredibly minor character (he has one comic appearance according to the Marvel wiki, in issue #3 of Dan Slott's run on "She-Hulk"), but he has a connection to a more important one: Mobius M. Mobius, the TVA agent played by Owen Wilson in "Loki." In the comics, Mr. Paradox is a clone of Mobius, alongside other TVA managers like Mr. Tesseract, Mr. Ouroboros, etc. "Deadpool & Wolverine" never connects Mobius and Paradox, aside from them both working for the TVA. Macfadyen isn't exactly a dead ringer for Wilson, either.