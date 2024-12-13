Kraven The Hunter Is The Second Marvel Movie To Botch A Classic Spider-Man Villain

This article contains spoilers for "Kraven the Hunter."

"Kraven the Hunter" is the last straw for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which seems to be dead and truly gone. After trying to build a bizarre universe of Spider-Man villains that aren't really villains — and also Madame Web for some reason — it seems the studio realized you can't really make a cinematic universe when your movies aren't really connected, and star characters that don't really act like they should be acting.

At least the universe formerly known as SPUMC is going out not with a bang, but also not a whimper, as "Kraven the Hunter" is dumb, very dumb, and also not good, but it sure is entertaining. As our own reviewer noted, "The badness of 'Kraven' — paired with the blustering confidence of the lead character — lends it a certain kind of whimsical, let's-all-have-a-chuckle charm. 'Kraven' sucks, but one can still have a good time."

The movie not only introduces Kraven the titular hunter, but a whole lot of Spider-Man villains like Chameleon as well as the second live-action Rhino — here played by Alessandro Nivola. You know Rhino, right? The villain who is meant to look like a rhinoceros and be kind of a badass? Well, it turns out making a live-action Rhino is harder than making audiences believe Superman can fly, because, for the second time, live-action Rhino sucks.

In "Kraven the Hunter," the "Jurassic Park III" actor portrays Rhino as more of a Bond villain (and inept one, but still) with a weird skin condition that — when enhanced by a sketchy New York doctor — allows him to transform his skin into a bulletproof armor that kinda sorta resembles a rhinoceros. Except, he ends up looking more like a weird version of Rocksteady from "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." His scaly, rocky skin is less like a rhino and more like Marvel's The Thing or like he had the greyscale disease from "Game of Thrones." It is only in the final fight that a giant horn suddenly and out of nowhere grows out of the dude's forehead. In short, it's bizarre and not very good at all.