War Of The Rohirrim Features Two Lord Of The Rings Actors In Surprising Cameos

You shall not pass ... unless you've watched "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," that is. This article contains major spoilers.

The world of Middle-earth is expanding. "Rings of Power" gave us one of the biggest tragedies in the legendarium with the fall of Celebrimbor and the creation of the Nine Rings of Power, and there's also the upcoming "Hunt for Gollum" movie waiting to fill in unnecessary gaps in the story.

This is what makes "The War of the Rohirrim" so exciting. This is the first animated Middle-earth project since the 1980 Rankin/Bass "The Return of the King." The film is also technically a prequel, like "Rings of Power," but rather than serve as an explanation for a big event, filled with cameos and references, this is a standalone movie about a relatively important yet not monumental chapter in the history of Rohan. Indeed, the biggest question the movie answers is just "Why do people call the Hornburg 'Helm's Deep?'" and not much else. Sure, it is a question being answered, but it feels different than, say, the obsession in "Rings of Power" with spending way too long having audiences guess how Gandalf got his name.

That's what makes "War of the Rohirrim" special: that even if you have little knowledge of Peter Jackson's trilogies, you can enjoy this as an animated fantasy epic about a princess embracing her role as a warrior and a leader in the middle of a war with hill tribes. The movie has everything you come to expect from a "Lord of the Rings" movie — fantastical creatures, epic speeches, last-minute cavalry ex machina that arrives at sunset to save the day, lasting sieges with awesome action, and yes, even rings.

While the incessant callbacks to lines of dialogue from Peter Jackson's trilogy weigh the movie down, "The War of the Rohirrim" doesn't really feature cameos or guest appearances (other than a single appearance by Christopher Lee's Saruman that actually makes sense within the context of the movie). Except, there are two cameos by beloved hobbit actors stars you might have missed if you were too worried thinking about second breakfast.

That's right, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have surprising blink-and-you'll-miss-them roles in the film!