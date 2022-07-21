Dominic Monaghan And Billy Boyd Talk Comic-Con Memories, Advice For The Rings Of Power Cast, And More [Exclusive]

Are you glad those Comic-Con days are behind you? Or do you catch yourself thinking about them on a rainy day?

Boyd: I don't yearn after those days, but I didn't dislike them. I mean, always those things are more glamorous for people looking from the outside in. If you think of the premiere to when we were going from L.A. to New York, New York to London, that was night after night. We would finish in New York, say, on a Monday, get on a flight Tuesday morning, go to London, do press all day, and then the next day do the premiere, which was just a red carpet. You'd have to go to the party afterwards because you had to say hello to whoever was there in London.

Monaghan: Tired, jet lag.

Boyd: And then the next morning you'd go on a flight again ... there were times by the end of it, we would sit in the theater when the movie was on and as soon as it started, we'd leave, get out of our suits, go to bed while the movie was on just to get three hours sleep. And then put our suits back on to go to the party, because you had to meet whoever the executives were from whatever studio and then on a flight again the next day to the next. There's no real glamor to it. Although obviously it's super fun. And something you look back on and think, "Wow, that was weird and wonderful."

Monaghan: But like Billy said, I mean that premiere run, I don't think you would do that many times in your career. Typically, it would be L.A., New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Sydney. Wellington. By the end of that, I distinctly remember waking up in hotel rooms and having no idea where I was. I would have to look at the information on the phone to realize, "Oh, that's right. I'm in Australia. Okay, great. I'm in Australia." I think, "Right. Is it 3:00 in the morning or is it 3:00 in the afternoon? If it's 3:00 in the afternoon, then I have to be somewhere in an hour and a half." [laughs]

Of course, it's fun and you're with your mates and you're all dressed up and you're having fun and stuff, but I'm the same. I don't necessarily miss it, but I remember it fondly. But it might be kind of a unique experience, "The Lord of the Rings." I mean, even Peter Jackson, who obviously has had an incredible career and continues to do extraordinary things, even he at the time said, "I'll never do a film like this again." He knew it and I think we were so young that we didn't know it, but he was quick to tell us, "This is something that will never happen again in your career."

Boyd: Even Christopher Lee said, didn't he? And he, I think, is in the Guinness Book of Records for having done the most movies of any actor. He said he'd never been on a movie like "The Lord of the Rings."