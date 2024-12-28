Longlegs Director Oz Perkins Helmed A Sequel To One Of The Best Twilight Zone Episodes

Can the arrival of aliens on Earth with seemingly altruistic intentions be trusted? Or is it a Trojan Horse, waiting for the right moment to launch an ambush? This is the fundamental question asked by "To Serve Man," which is considered one of the most hard-hitting episodes of Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone." When this episode aired on CBS in 1962, Serling's show had already established itself as an anthology series with short, twisty episodes about supernatural or psychological phenomena that stemmed from the titular Twilight Zone. The original "Twilight Zone" TV show is steeped in both rich, compelling storytelling and a deep sense of nostalgia, and this mix is tough to recapture or replicate today. However, Jordan Peele took the initiative to do so with his 2019 "Twilight Zone" revival, which ran for two seasons and featured some intriguing episodic premises.

Peele's approach to the property was a measured one. Thematically, his version of "The Twilight Zone" was designed as a direct response to the issues we face in the present-day, yet its best individual episodes still felt timeliness. However, Peele also understood that it was impossible to divorce the revival from the original series' legacy, which is why he and his fellow creatives actively paid their respects to it. As a result, the revival included plenty of Easter Eggs referencing classic episodes from Serling's "Twilight Zone," and even went so far as to explicitly remake/pay homage to one particularly famous installment with "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet." This proved to be a double-edged sword, as Peele's "Twilight Zone" revival proved controversial for the way it blended nostalgic appreciation with inspired reinvention.

In addition to re-imaging episodes, Peele's "Twilight Zone" revival also featured a "To Serve Man" sequel helmed by none other than writer-director Osgood Perkins (who knows a thing or two about building and sustaining fear in horror-coded stories). But in order to better understand Perkins' sequel episode, "You Might Also Like," we need to talk a little more about its predecessor first.