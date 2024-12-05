The 15 Best Thrillers To Watch On Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Sometimes, the one thing we want out of movies is for them to play on our emotions, senses, and logical reasoning with enough aplomb and effectiveness to make us feel them in our bones — to physically overwhelm us, tense up our nerves, draw sweat from our palms, make our eyes open wide involuntarily.

No kind of movie does that better than a good thriller, whether we're talking tight, single-location potboilers that keep turning up the heat, mind-exploding puzzle films that make you guess and hold your breath for answers, gritty unsentimental crime capers, deep forays into disturbed and traumatized psyches, or carefully-plotted twist-o-ramas. There are countless great thrillers out there, but, if you're looking for a worthwhile one to queue up on Prime Video, you've come to the right place. Here, we've compiled a list of 15 excellent thriller movies available at no additional charge to U.S. Prime Video subscribers.