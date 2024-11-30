Moana 2's Best New Character Is Officially One Of Disney's Most Adorable

When looking at the early years of Disney animated movies, family is a pretty touchy subject. An overwhelming number of characters have dead parents — humans and animals alike — which often thrusts the protagonist into a dilemma they have to figure out how to solve all on their own. As much as folks joke about it now, it makes total sense. For one — many early Disney movies are based on fairy tales or classic literature, which often feature orphans in the title role. Namely, because it allows a young character to go on an adventure without necessitating a subplot about a parent worried about them, and it's a fast way for the audience to empathize with the character. If there's no parental oversight and a bit of danger, we as the audience will immediately want to see the characters overcome whatever conflict they face on their own. Not to mention, if parents are involved, the writers then need to come up with a reason as to why they didn't solve the problem facing their child for them.

In recent years, however, Disney has become far more interested in the ways family dynamics can be the source of conflict in their own right. "Encanto" is about a family filled with generational trauma, "Strange World" is about a family who must set aside their differences to save their society, and "Wish" is about a character becoming radicalized when magical political corruption impacts her grandfather. But Disney's choice to include nuclear families really kicked off with "Moana," and they've taken it a step further with "Moana 2." As the titular hero goes off on another adventure to save the future of her people on Motunui, she is torn this time around because she has a better grasp on realizing what is at stake if she fails — and who will be most let down if she doesn't return. Sure, she's worried about her parents, but she's most worried about her little sister Simea, who introduces a brand new familial dynamic to the world of Walt Disney Animation.