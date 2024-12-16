Lord Of The Rings Director Peter Jackson Refused To Take Over A Beloved Sci-Fi Franchise

One of the cool things about the "Alien" movies, at least before Ridley Scott returned to make the (underrated!) "Prometheus" in 2012, is that the franchise has served as a sandbox for all sorts of directors to play around in. After Scott gave us a horror classic with 1979's "Alien," James Cameron swooped in to make an action thriller with 1986's "Aliens." After that, David Fincher stopped by in 1992 to make a very bleak prison drama with "Alien 3," only for director Jean-Pierre Jeunet to turn around and put his own spin on the property with 1997's "Alien: Resurrection."

Did this approach always work? Not really, but it did give the "Alien" franchise a fun, experimental feel. So many sequels have been criticized for basically being a redo of the first movie, but outside of "Alien: Romulus" you could never accuse the "Alien" property of having this problem. That's why it's not too big a surprise to learn that the directing gig for "Alien: Resurrection" was once offered to Peter Jackson, who had yet to become a household name at the time.

Jackson wasn't interested, however. "I was asked to direct 'Alien: Resurrection' but I passed," he wrote on his old website's FAQ page, adding, "I just can't get excited about doing an 'Alien' film." Although we can't blame him for passing on a franchise he had no interest in doing, it is a shame, as there's enough in his filmography to indicate he'd probably be good at the job.