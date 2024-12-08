Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Movie Was Supposed To Include A DC Superhero Cameo

Guggenheim makes a pointed joke there about Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman on the TV show "Smallville" for 10 seasons. At the time, Henry Cavill had not yet been cast as Superman for Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," which would eventually hit theaters in 2013 and kick off the messy DC shared universe known as the DCEU. That effectively ended with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2023, but that's another story entirely.

"There was just too many people spending too much money," Reynolds said reflecting why "Green Lantern" failed at the box office in a 2023 interview. "When there was a problem rather than say, 'Okay, let's stop spending on special effects and let's think about character. How do we replace this big spectacle thing — that isn't working at all — with something that's character based?'" Yet, for all of that money that was spent, getting someone to play Superman was deemed too pricey.

There was no definitive current movie version of Superman at that time. So it's unclear who would have suited up for this cameo. Around the time that "Green Lantern" was in development, "Mad Max: Fury Road" director George Miller was developing a film called "Justice League: Mortal" that would have featured DJ Cortana as Superman. That never came to pass.

Ultimately, had Superman appeared in the film, it only would have muddied the waters even more for DC and Warner Bros. "The Dark Knight Rises" came out in 2012 and ended Nolan's version of Batman, with Christian Bale retiring as the character. Yet, "Man of Steel" arrived a year later and one can't really have a DC universe without Batman. So, Snyder cast Ben Affleck for the role in "BvS," which was a controversial pick at the time. It was all messy. Having another Superman in the minds of audience members would have made it messier.

"Green Lantern" is available to rent on VOD, or you can grab a copy on Blu-ray/DVD via Amazon.