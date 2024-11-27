Why Denis Villeneuve Has Zero Interest In Directing Star Wars Or Star Trek

Denis Villeneuve may be one of the most respected directors working today, particularly when it comes to his work in the sci-fi space, but don't expect him to take a trip to a galaxy far, far away any time soon. The filmmaker behind "Dune" and "Arrival" has made it pretty clear that he has little or no interest in directing a "Star Wars" movie. Nor is he interested in boldly going to the "Star Trek" universe either, for Trekkies who were perhaps holding out hope.

Villeneuve is currently busy developing "Dune Messiah," which will be his third and final entry in that franchise. Given that Frank Herbert's "Dune" was an inspiration for George Lucas' "Star Wars," it should come as no surprise that Villeneuve is a fan of the franchise, but only up to a point. In a recent interview on "The Town" podcast, the filmmaker revealed that, in his view, it all went awry in 1983 when "Return of the Jedi" came out:

"The problem is that it all derailed in 1983 with Return of the Jedi. It's a long story. I was 15 years old, and my best friend and I wanted to take a cab and go to L.A. and talk to George Lucas — we were so angry! Still today, the Ewoks. It turned out to be a comedy for kids...Star Wars became crystallized in its own mythology, very dogmatic, it seemed like a recipe, no more surprises. So I'm not dreaming to do a Star Wars because it feels like code is very codified."

Villeneuve previously made it clear that he believes "The Empire Strikes Back" is peak "Star Wars." After that? He's evidently not a fan. He doesn't like the Ewoks. He's not alone there. Nor is he alone in believing that "Return of the Jedi" is a step down. At the same time, there are plenty who would disagree with his general sentiment. "Return of the Jedi" is my personal favorite "Star Wars" movie. But don't take my word for it. "The Force Awakens" star John Boyega also lists it as his favorite "Star Wars" saga entry. Calling it a "comedy for kids" is a little bit reductive, in my humble opinion. Though, for what it's worth, Lucas has also been clear over the years that "Star Wars" was intended to be for kids. So there's that.