Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Thinks Star Wars Peaked With The Empire Strikes Back

You can add "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve to the chorus of voices who think "The Empire Strikes Back" is the best "Star Wars" movie. We've already proven it with an infallible survey this year, but just in case you doubt the veracity of our science, Villeneuve — the preeminent director of modern science-fiction films, from "Arrival" to "Blade Runner 2049" to "Dune" — is here to clear up any confusion.

In a new interview with The Playlist, Villeneuve discussed the influence of "Dune" on "Star Wars" and vice versa. Like many of us, he was first exposed to "Star Wars" (retroactively styled "A New Hope"), only to discover that it and its desert planet, Tatooine, had a literary forerunner in the form of Frank Herbert's "Dune" and its desert planet, Arrakis.

However, it's the darker "Empire Strikes Back" that Villeneuve mentions in the same breath as sci-fi classics like the original "Blade Runner" and "2001: A Space Odyssey." He explained:

"There's something about 'The Empire Strikes Back,' the darkness of it, the tragic elements of it, the way I was feeling in that precise moment about 'Star Wars' — there was something really serious about it that I deeply loved. Science fiction is serious stuff for me; it's something that I love when it considers life and existence serious. That's [why] I have so much reverence for 'Blade Runner,' the original, of course, and '2001: A Space Odyssey.' When people are taking sci-fi seriously, it's so powerful."