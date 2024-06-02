John Boyega Has An Unpopular Pick For The Best Star Wars Movie

Actor John Boyega starred in three of the extant 16 "Star Wars" movies*, playing the rogue-Stormtrooper-turned-good guy Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015), "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017), and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019). Boyega liked playing Finn, but has gone on record (notably in a 2020 GQ interview) about his disappointment with how the series treated his character; Finn was set up to be a leading man, and was sidelined for what appeared to be racism-based reasons. Boyega was also off-put by Disney's habit of micromanaging "Star Wars," feeling that every one of the franchise's actors ran the risk of being roped into "Star Wars" projects exclusively. "You ain't going to Disney+ me," he once laughingly said to Variety.

There hasn't been a "Star Wars" movie since 2019, as Disney+ kind of killed their Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs. The theatrical market was oversaturated, audiences didn't respond terribly well to several of the new films, and the franchise proved unwieldy. The studio pivoted to TV, releasing multiple "Star Wars"-adjacent streaming shows instead. Since 2014, there have been six animated shows, seven live-action shows (including a few still upcoming), and seven shows classified as "micro-series." John Boyega had to surf on the top of all this "content" just to breathe.

Back in 2016, Boyega was doing a lot of press interviews for various "Star Wars" movies, and was — perhaps naturally — asked about his relationship to the series and what his favorite movies might be in an issue of Star Wars Insider magazine. In what might be considered a controversial choice, Boyega said that Richard Marquand's 1983 film "Return of the Jedi" is the best "Star Wars" movie.