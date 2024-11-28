Lower Decks Season 5 Homages Two Of The Best Star Trek Episodes Ever

When a franchise has been around for as long as "Star Trek" has, it's bound to have a handful (or two) of all-time episodes under its belt. Nearly 60 years is a long and storied history to pull from — not to mention an intimidating one — but "Lower Decks" has never once shied away from a challenge. In fact, the animated series has always seemed to embrace such high expectations and season 5 is well on its way to ending the show on the highest of notes. Its latest episode, amusingly titled "Fully Dilated," lives up to that mandate by paying homage to not one, but two of the best hours in all of the "Trek" canon.

The beginning of the episode puts our Starfleet misfits on a collision course with an anomaly that's as "Trek" as it gets: A version of the Enterprise-D from another reality (it's purple in that universe because, well, why the heck not) briefly crosses over into this one before returning home through a dimensional fissure in space-time. A misplaced piece of tech on a nearby planet, however, forces the Cerritos to beam an away team to the surface, hide them in plain sight among the pre-warp native population, and have them remove anything that would violate the Prime Directive policy of noninterference. In a classic twist on formula, though, the planet happens to undergo severe time dilation. In layperson's terms, that means a second on the Cerritos in orbit translates to a full week on the surface ... and, while played for laughs here, the effects can be downright existential.

If that sounds familiar, the franchise has waded in very similar waters before with two highly-rated episodes: "The Inner Light" from "The Next Generation" and "Blink of an Eye" from "Voyager."