Who Plays Angela Montenegro's Father On Bones?

Billy Gibbons is many things. He's one of the core members of the band ZZ Top, a wildly popular rock band that has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and is known best for their hit "Sharp Dressed Man." Gibbons himself is easy to recognize thanks to his very distinctive look, which includes a beard that instantly makes him stand out (even to those who aren't particularly big ZZ Top fans). He's also an actor, on occasion, perhaps most notably on the TV show "Bones."

Fox's procedural "Bones," starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, was wildly successful, airing for 12 seasons. While Deschanel's Brennan and Boreanaz's Booth, among several others, helped anchor the show during that long run, there were also quite a few memorable guest stars along the way. Gibbons first entered the fold in the season 1 episode "The Man in the Fallout Shelter." There, he played the father of Angela Montenegro, portrayed by Michaela Conlin.

Angela's father is never technically given a name in the show, though he was written into the script as "Billy F. Gibbons." He remained somewhat mysterious throughout the show's run, showing up in a total of seven episodes. The musician's final appearance came in the season 10 episode "The 200th in the 10th." Rather hilariously, there was a belief amongst some "Bones" fans that Gibbons is Conlin's actual father. Untrue though it may be, it would've added a bit of meta flavor to the casting.