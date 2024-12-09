The Surprising Reason Why China Banned Attack On Titan

Hajime Isayama's "Attack on Titan" is one of the most popular anime/manga ever; its cultural impact is like a rumbling heard across the entire world. Well, almost the entire world.

In 2015, "Attack On Titan" was banned in China by the Chinese Ministry of Culture, along with other violent manga such as "Death Note" and "Claymore." The ministry was banning series that "include scenes of violence, pornography, terrorism, and crimes against public morality." "Attack on Titan" absolutely fits that bill.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has been devoured by giants called Titans — resembling naked, ravenous, dead-eyed 20-foot-tall humans. "Attack on Titan" follows a young boy named Eren Yeager as he learns to fight the Titans with his friends. It's a violent series where no character is safe; Titans are disemboweled and humans are devoured in at least every other chapter.

"Attack on Titan" has also been banned in Russia for supposedly promoting violence among children. Malaysia has not banned the series, but the country has censored it. Specifically, manga panels are redrawn to give the Titans pants, even though they already have no genitals. This silly change makes them look more like The Incredible Hulk and less like terrifying cannibal monsters.

It's been alleged, though, that China's "Attack on Titan" ban isn't just above the violence but who that violence is directed at. "Attack on Titan" is very popular in Hong Kong, with critics saying the series' themes of struggling for freedom and the weak fighting back against the strong speak to Hong Kong's subordinate relationship with China. Hong Kong has a sizable independence movement, which since 2020 has been outlawed. A protester at a 2014 anti-Chinese protest in Hong Kong even used a puppet of the Colossal Titan as a prop (representing mainland China) to spread their message.

"Attack on Titan" is far from the only Japanese media which China has banned. These bans have been described as part of an ongoing effort to curb Japanese cultural influence in China. Elsewhere, the series' reception in South Korea reveals another reason why it would be just as controversial in China.