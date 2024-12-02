Why Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Replaced Al's Original English Voice Actor

Ah, "Fullmetal Alchemist." Hiromu Arakawa's breakout manga follows two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone. They tried, and failed, to bring their dead mother Trisha back to life with alchemy — instead of regaining their mother, Ed lost his left leg and Al his whole body. (Ed then gave up his right arm to bind Al's soul to a suit of armor.). Now, only the mythic elixir can help the two brothers heal each other both in body and spirit.

It's one of my favorite anime and a key reason I think about it so often is because it's really two anime in one. Studio Bones adapted Arakawa's original "Fullmetal Alchemist" manga twice, first in 2003 then again in 2009 for a second, more faithful anime known in the West as "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood."

The two shows complement each other by being so different. (The 2003 anime had an incomplete blueprint, so they wrote an original story distinct from Arakawa's.) They begin in the same place, with the same themes — from the interconnectivity of all our individual lives to the value those lives have — and character arc start points and then reach different conclusions. "Fullmetal Alchemist" is a richer story for having two paths, no matter which one you watch first.

It's not just the original Japanese crew that put their (fullmetal) hearts into the show. The two "Fullmetal Alchemist" series, collectively, have probably the best English anime dub next to "Cowboy Bebop."

The original Japanese "Fullmetal Alchemist" uses the "adult woman playing young boy" voicing acting trick; Ed is voiced by Romi Park, and Al by Rie Kugimiya. This trick is often employed in both American animation (e.g. Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson) and anime. It's not only the Elric brothers who are women behind the mics, so are Goku (Masako Nozawa), Naruto (Junko Takeuchi), and many more.

Funimation's English dub of "Fullmetal Alchemist" did something different. Ed was dubbed by the (now-disgraced) Vic Mignogna, who made his voice sound 20 years younger. Then, Al was voiced by Aaron Dismuke — an actual 12-year-old boy just like his character. Dismuke's casting kept the joke about Al from the original Japanese intact; a huge, imposing suit of armor has the high-pitched voice of a little boy coming out of it. (To achieve the echo effect of Al's armor, Dismuke would speak into a bowl affixed on the mic stand.)

When "Brotherhood" premiered in the U.S. in 2010, Dismuke had gone through puberty and his voice had deepened — too deep to be convincing as a 12-year-old anymore. The new dub had circled around to doing what the original Japanese had done all along by casting Maxey Whitehead, an adult woman, as Al.