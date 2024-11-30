The Worst Episode Of Family Guy, According To IMDb

While it may not always get lumped in with the greatest, longest-running animated shows of all time like "The Simpsons" or "South Park," Seth MacFarlane's "Family Guy" does deserve to be in that conversation. First premiering on Fox in 1999, the animated sitcom has survived cancellation multiple times and MacFarlane has no plans to end the show currently. 23 seasons and well over 400 episodes deep and the Griffin family isn't going anywhere.

Relatively few scripted shows in the history of television have lasted more than 20 seasons, but those that do have low points to go along with the highs that keep viewers interested. It's just the nature of the beast. When it comes to "Family Guy," what is the lowest moment? If IMDB is to be believed, that moment came in 2019 during the show's 17th season with an episode titled "You Can't Handle the Booth!"

The episode, which was the 325th of the series overall, currently holds a pretty lousy 4.2/10 rating on IMDB. For those who haven't seen it, the outside-the-box episode sees the Griffins recording a DVD commentary track for a season 16 episode (one that didn't actually air) titled "New Phone, Who Dis?" While it starts out as a pretty simple gag, some major drama between Peter and Lois emerges, as Peter reveals he was married once before to actress Sarah Paulson, the Ryan Murphy regular who has starred in shows like "American Horror Story" and "Ratched."

Ultimately, it comes to light that Peter makes a lot more money than Lois, which causes tension. Things get exceptionally meta when MacFarlane appears as himself in the recording booth alongside Mila Kunis and Seth Green, explaining to the Griffins that they are merely cartoon characters who aren't real. It's pretty strange, admittedly.