Star Trek's Starfleet Insignia And Its Variations Explained

The Starfleet insignia seen on the chests of every officer in the service is typically nicknamed the Starfleet delta by fans, given its resemblance to the Greek letter. The symbol more closely resembles the letters lambda or alpha, of course, but if I were to legitimately complain that a Starfleet insignia looks more like one Greek letter than another, it might be the nerdiest complaint in the history of fandom. So, dear readers, this is the last we shall ever hear of it.

On the original "Star Trek" series, the delta logo was only seen on the uniforms of those serving on board the U.S.S. Enterprise. Other ships seemingly had different insignias, but that was a detail never canonically addressed in dialogue. Indeed, it seemed to be a production error; a recently uncovered 1967 memo from production designer Robert Justman to costumer William Ware Theiss (the original designer of all Trek's Starfleet uniforms) pointed out that both Justman and show creator Gene Roddenberry wanted the delta to appear on all the Starfleet uniforms, regardless of ship. Any different logos previously seen on "Star Trek" (like the various "knots" and "flowers" on various itinerant guest stars) were meant to indicate different branches of the future military, like merchant marines. Theiss was asked to make costume adjustments accordingly "under penalty of death." That was clearly a joke.

Thanks to this memo, however, all Starfleet officers, no matter their ship, would proudly wear a Starfleet delta on their right lapel. The chest-worn insignia has been a consistent detail throughout the "Star Trek" franchise, even as the insignias gradually changed look and function over the decades. On the original series, they were merely insignias. In later shows, they became functional communicators. Later still, they even became portable hologram-projecting work stations.

What does the symbol actually mean? Let's delve, fellow Trekkies.